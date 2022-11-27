Will there be a The Larkins series 3? Latest on the ITV drama

The Larkins: SR2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ma Larkin [Joanna Scanlan] and Pop Larkin [Bradley Walsh]. ©Objective Fiction / Genial Productions

The Larkins has just wrapped up its second series – and fans already want to know if there will be a third.

The ITV show is based on H.E. Bates’ classic novel, The Darling Buds of May.

The Larkins follows the golden-hearted wheeler dealer Pop Larkin and his wife Ma, together with their six children as they bask in their idyllic and beautiful patch of paradise in 1950s Kent.

The second series of six episodes wrapped in November 2022 – but are more on the way?

Will The Larkins return for series three?

The sixth and final episode of series two aired on Sunday, 27 November on ITV1.

At the time of writing ITV has yet to confirm if there will be a third series of The Larkins.

We’ll keep this post updated with all the latest official news!

Watch The Larkins on TV and online

The Larkins series 1 premiered on ITV in October 2021 with series two following a year later.

Both series are currently available to watch online via ITVX here on catch up.

You can also watch past series of The Larkins on BritBox UK here.

What is The Larkins about?

Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan star as Pop & Ma Larkin in the drama series alongside Joelle Ray and Tok Stephen as Mariette Larkin and Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton.

A synopsis of the show’s second series shares: “Pop, Ma and their many children including Baby Oscar are preparing for another riotous school holidays. Only Mariette is missing, zigzagging across Europe on her honeymoon with Charley.

“Primrose is leaving school and planning a career as a journalist. With Ma’s help she lands a job at The Mid Kent Times. She’s also looking for love which comes in the handsome shape of Rev Candy, arriving in the parish much to the chagrin of gnarled old Vicar who is determined to exploit his new housemate.

“The other newcomers are Pinkie Jerebohm, her waspish husband and their two dreadful children. They are determined to buy crumbling mansion Bluff Court from Pop Larkin but then regret paying such a high price. When Pop won’t give them a refund the Jerebohms vow revenge…First by taking up shooting, increasingly loudly and then, with the help of Alec Norman, by entrapping Pop.

“Other highlights of the series are several tumultuous gatherings of our villageregulars including Pop-fanatic Miss Pilchester and local VIP Johnny Delamere. They include a barbecue, wheelbarrow race, funfair, and a mass christening in a swimming pool – all held on the Larkins’ sunkissed Kent farm. Then the return from their honeymoon.”