Taskmaster's New Year Treat returns with new special - meet the line up!

Taskmaster’s New Year Treat will return this festive season with a brand new special.

The almighty Greg Davies accompanied by his dutiful sidekick Little Alex Horne will be back for the third instalment of the spin-off.

As ever, Lord Greg will be welcoming five celebrity contestants from entirely different and diverse spheres of entertainment to compete in the name of Hogmanay.

The celebs will have to apply their skill, nerve, and grit into completing a series of intriguing challenges in the hope of laying claim to the special trophy of Greg’s Golden Eyebrows.

Hoping to impress are; comedian, creator, host and journalist Amelia Dimoldenberg (Chicken Shop Date), TV host, numbers queen and First Lady of Channel 4 Carol Vorderman (Pride of Britain, ITV), presenter and writer Greg James, four time Olympic Champion Sir Mo Farah, and Mercury Music Prize & Brit Award nominated pop star Rebecca Lucy Taylor aka Self Esteem.

Taskmaster’s New Year Treat will over the festive period on Channel 4. An air date for the special is to be announced.

For now, Taskmaster’s latest series continues on Thursday nights at 9PM on Channel 4.

Celebs taking part are stand-up comedian and television presenter Dara Ó Briain, stand-up comedian Fern Brady, stand-up, writer, and actor John Kearns, comedian, broadcaster and leading digital creator Munya Chawawa and award-winning stand-up comedian Sarah Millican.

You can watch past episodes and specials online on All 4.

