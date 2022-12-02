John Bishop looks back on 2022 with End of Year Show special on ITV1

The John Bishop Show on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: John Bishop. ©So Television/Lola TV

John Bishop takes a look back on 2022 with an end of year special on ITV1.

The comedian and actor will front the one-off ahead of the return of his Saturday night chat show, The John Bishop Show.

The John Bishop End of Year Show will air on ITV1 and ITVX this festive period, offering an irreverent look back over the past twelve months.

Sir Ian McKellen and the Lionesses goal scoring heroine Beth Mead will appear alongside other special guests.

The John Bishop Show will begin its second series in the New Year.

John said: “I was delighted with the response to the first series. It was great to give viewers a Saturday night show that offered an entertaining mix of comedy, interesting guests and topical discussion.

“I can’t wait to do another series. And before that, I’m really looking forward to my end of year show – but it’s been such a quiet year, I don’t know what I will talk about..!”

The John Bishop End of Year Show airs on ITV1 and ITVX soon.