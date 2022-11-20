The Big Soap Quiz 2022 line up and when it's on TV

The Big Soap Quiz: Coronation Street v Emmerdale on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Stephen Mulhern. Credit: ITV

The Big Soap Quiz is back for 2022 – here’s who’s taking part and when it’s on TV and online.

The yearly face off between stars of Coronation Street and Emmerdale will once again air this December on ITV.

Hosted by Stephen Mulhern, regular team captains Jack P. Shepherd and Mark Charnock will return, leading fellow cast members from their respective soaps in a competitive face off.

Watch The Big Soap Quiz 2021 on TV and online

The 2022 The Big Soap Quiz airs on TV on Monday, 5 December.

The one-hour show will air at 9PM on ITV1 as well as online via the ITV Hub.

As always, the two sides will be quizzed on the biggest events and the funniest moments in the Yorkshire Dales and on the cobbles of Weatherfield from the past 12 months.

On Team Corrie led by Jack P Shepherd are Sally Dynevor (who plays Sally Metcalfe) and Ryan Russell (who plays Michael Bailey).

Meanwhile making up Team Emmerdale alongside captain Mark Charnock are the farm’s finest Nicola Wheeler (who plays Nicola King) and Jurell Carter (who plays Nate Robinson).

Who will come out on top in 2022?

The Big Quiz first made its debut on TV in 2011 with a competition between Corrie and Emmerdale. Other specials followed with the casts of different TV shows including TOWIE and Benidorm.

In 2016 Corrie and Emmerdale returned for a rematch and have competed against each other every December since.

Current team captains Jack P. Shepherd and Mark Charnock have been appearing since 2017.

Last year’s Corrie team featured Tanisha Gorey and Jane Danson while the Emmerdale team was made up of Emile John and Sally Dexter.

