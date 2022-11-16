Silent Witness first look and cast of new series as show returns in 2023

A first look and new casting has been revealed for series 26 of Silent Witness.

The new series will air on BBC One and iPlayer from January 2023 with ten new episodes.

Joining Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) and Jack Hodgson (David Caves) for the new stories is Aki Omoshaybi (The Pursuit Of Love, Queens Of Mystery, Real) who plays Gabriel Folukoya, an academic, neurologist and pathologist who has spent much of his career in innovative research, primarily in the field of data analysis.

Also new to the cast is Alastair Michael (Ridley Road, Snatch) who plays Velvy Schur, the Lyell’s new APT (Anatomical Pathology Technologist) trainee, as recommended by Clarissa Mullery. Velvy has recently left his ultra-Orthodox Jewish community and is now finding his own path, balancing his career and his faith, which he still holds very dear to his heart.

Meanwhile the upcoming run sees Jack’s niece Cara Connelly (Rhiannon May) return as a more regular character; arriving unexpectedly from Belfast to announce she is starting a university course in Criminology, giving Jack little choice but to let her stay with him while she studies. Cara soon wins her uncle around, excelling in her studies and proving a future professional match for Jack.

Suzi McIntosh, Executive Producer, BBC Studios said: “Silent Witness is back with a bang. With the help of our brilliant writers, directors, and actors, we have thrilling stories that will transport audiences into five very different worlds.

“I am delighted to welcome Aki and Alastair, who are wonderful additions to the Lyell family along with the fabulous returning Rhiannon. I can’t wait for the series to hit our screens.”

Silent Witness will be back on BBC One and iPlayer in January 2023 with an exact release date to be announced.

For now you can watch the past series online, including the recent 25th anniversary series, via the BBC iPlayer