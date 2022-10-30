Queens For The Night first look as Simon Gregson and Mr Motivator get drag makeovers

Queens For The Night on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: (L-R) Simon Gregson and Mr Motivator as Bidet Bardot and Proteina Turner. ©Tuesday’s Child

Simon Gregson and Mr Motivator get drag makeovers in new ITV show Queens For The Night.

The one-off special will see famous faces “channel their inner drag queens and unearth the divas within a fabulous competition like no other.”

Airing Saturday (5 November), a line up of celebs will undergo “the ultimate drag makeover” as they are paired up with their very own drag mentor.

These first look pictures show Coronation Street stalwart Simon Gregson and fitness guru Mr Motivator as they transform into Bidet Bardot and Proteina Turner respectively.

Queens For The Night on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Simon Gregson. ©Tuesday’s Child

Joining them on the line up are EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt, Love Island’s Chris Hughes, rugby star Joe Marler and popstar George Shelley

The celebs will attempt to master the disciplines of drag, from singing, dancing, lip syncing, impression, comedy or Dragic! (Drag magic).

Along the way they’ll be mentored by drag stars by Blu Hydrangea, Kitty Scott-Claus, La Voix, Myra DuBois, Asttina Mandella and Margo Marshall.

Mr Motivator said: “You know what I’m having the time of my life. When you step out of your comfort zone and you do something you’ve never done and to have the support of Asttina who is great.

“It’s just wonderful especially at my wonderful age of nearly 70 (yeards old)!”

Queens For The Night on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mr Motivator. ©Tuesday’s Child

“I think I’ll be a larger than life drag queen, very loud. I think that fits in with me quite well,” Simon added.

The soap star shared of playing another character for one night: “It’s very, very nerve wracking. First time on stage, first time I’m going to be doing what I’m going to be doing. The nerves are riding high. It’s a new territory for me, so we will see how I get on.”

The show will be hosted by drag superfan Lorraine Kelly with a judging panel made up of Spice Girl and pop icon Melanie C, stand up comedian Rob Beckett, drag artist Courtney Act and star of Bad Education and West End hit Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Layton Williams.

Queens For The Night airs Saturday, 5 November at 8:30PM on ITV and ITV Hub