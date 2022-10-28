Deal Or No Deal 'set to return with Stephen Mulhern as host'

A reboot of hit game show Deal Or No Deal is reportedly in the works.

Originally hosted by Noel Edmonds, the game show ran on Channel 4 for more than a decade between 2005 and 2016.

Now ITV are said to be working on a reboot of the format with a brand new host.

According to The Sun newspaper, Stephen Mulhern is lined up as the favourite to front new episodes.

A source shared: “Plans for the reboot are in the very early stages and the details of when it could come back are being closely guarded.

“There have been discussions around Noel possibly returning but ITV decided they want to give the show a completely fresh look and feel.”

The rumoured reboot would be far from Stephen Mulhern’s first game show: The TV presenter currently fronts Catchphrase, In For A Penny and Rolling In It as well as making regular appearances on Saturday Night Takeaway.

Deal or No Deal’s original run lasted for more than 3,000 episodes. The format saw contestants with one of 22 numbered boxes with each box containing a prize from 1p up to £250,000.

Unaware of the cash mounts in their or any other box, contestants had to try and win as much as possible by playing against a mysterious ‘banker’ who would regularly make the contestant an offer to cash out for whatever is in their box.

The show gave away more than £40 million in prize money over its run and picked up numerous awards and nominations, including a nomination for Noel Edmonds at the 2006 BAFTAs.

For now, watch this space…