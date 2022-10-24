Succession season 4 first look as show returns to Sky Atlantic and NOW in 2023

A first look at season four of Succession has been revealed.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the ten-episode new series will be released in the UK from Spring 2023 on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

Succession explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck).

A teaser for the new season shares: “In series four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer.

“The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

The cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, Annabelle Dexter- Jones, Juliana Canfield, and Jeannie Berlin. Additional cast includes Alexander Skarsgard, Cherry Jones, Hope Davis, Justin Kirk, and Stephen Root.

