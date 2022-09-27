Industry cast revealed for series 2 of BBC One show

Industry series 2 has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The hit drama offers an exhilarating dive into the world of international finance, as seen through the eyes of ambitious twenty-somethings struggling to secure their futures.

A teaser shares: “Following a group of young grads fueled by ambition, youth, romance and drugs, the series examines issues of gender, race, class, and privilege in the workplace as these impressionable young minds begin to forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sensory blitz of Pierpoint & Co’s trading floor, where meritocracy is promised but hierarchy is king.”

Industry season 2: Yasmin Kara-Hanani (MARISA ABELA);Harper Stern (MYHA’LA HERROLD),Bad Wolf / HBO,Simon Ridgeway

Following its debut on BBC Two in 2020, the series returns this autumn on BBC One.

Industry 2022 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Industry season 2:

Myha’la Herrold plays Harper Stern

Marisa Abela plays Yasmin Kara-Hanani

Harry Lawtey plays Robert Spearing

Conor MacNeill plays Kenny Kilbane

Alex Alomar Akpobone plays Danny Van Deventer

Nicholas Bishop plays Maxim Alonso

Katrine De Candole plays Celeste Pacquet

Sagar Radia plays Rishi Ramdani

David Jonsson plays Gus Sackey

Ken Leung plays Eric Tao

Jay Duplass plays Jesse Boom

Sonny Poon Tip plays Leo Bloom

Adam Levy as Charles Hanani

Indy Lewis as Venetia Berens

Watch Industry on TV and online

Industry will return for series two on BBC One on Tuesday, 27 September at 10:40PM and continues weekly.

Alternatively all eight episodes of the new season are available to watch online now via the BBC iPlayer here.

A synopsis of the opening episode shares: “Pierpoint is changing. A new American voice has landed from New York. Daniel Van Deventer’s arrival forces a return to work for Harper, who has been laying low in a hotel throughout lockdown.

“But the US invasion signals a larger threat. Covid has proven that Pierpoint can do more with less, so the die is cast: either New York CPS or London CPS will subsume the other. Only one will survive.”

In the US the show airs on HBO.

