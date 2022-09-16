Professor T cast revealed for series 2 of ITV crime drama

Professor T is back on ITV for the second series – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
The hit crime drama first debuted in 2021 and will return this week for six brand new episodes.
A teaser for the second series shares: “Set against the stunning backdrop of one of the world’s most prestigious educational institutions, Cambridge University, the second series of Professor T will see Jasper Tempest and his mother Adelaide, seek help from a therapist, which in turn will uncover more secrets from Professor T’s troubled childhood.
“The Professor will continue to help the police solve unusual crimes, rekindling his former relationship with Chief Inspector Christina Brand. Meanwhile Professor T’s protégé Inspector Lisa Donckers begins to regret prioritising her career over her budding relationship with police partner Dan Winters.”
Professor T 2022 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 2 of Professor T:
Ben Miller plays Professor Tempest
Emma Naomi plays Lisa Donckers
Stuart Campbell plays Wilf Ransome
Sarah Woodward plays Ingrid Snares
Douglas Reith plays The Dean
Frances De La Tour plays Adelaide Tempest
Juliet Stevenson plays Dr Helena Goldberg
Additionally, appearing in the first episode are:
Rupert Turnbull plays Young Jasper
Keith Dunphy plays Father Tempest
Connor Finch plays Joss Jones
Richard Wells plays Crusty Professor
Barney White plays Dan Winters
Juliet Aubrey plays Christina Brand
Lauren Versnick plays Jane Acton
Caron Rae plays Lizzie Ransome
Andy Gathergood plays Paul Rabbit
Olivia Morris plays Valerie Peters
Tristan Jennis, Kathlyn Wuyts, Rino Sokol, Charles De Meester play Students
Barbara Verbergt plays Dina Rush
Tayla Kovacevic plays Calvin
Ben Onwukwe plays Jackson Donckers
Jodi Heremans plays Amity Roberts
Noa Tambwe plays Louis Dennis
Klaas Duyck plays Paramedic
Watch Professor T on TV and online
The new series of Professor T airs from Friday, 16 September at 9PM and continues weekly. The new series has six episodes.
You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.
A teaser of the first episode shares: “When a student is left badly burnt and in a coma after a house fire, the CID team overcome their reluctance to call in Professor T as it emerges that the victim was drugged, and the fire started deliberately.”
