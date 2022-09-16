Professor T cast revealed for series 2 of ITV crime drama

Professor T is back on ITV for the second series – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The hit crime drama first debuted in 2021 and will return this week for six brand new episodes.

A teaser for the second series shares: “Set against the stunning backdrop of one of the world’s most prestigious educational institutions, Cambridge University, the second series of Professor T will see Jasper Tempest and his mother Adelaide, seek help from a therapist, which in turn will uncover more secrets from Professor T’s troubled childhood.

“The Professor will continue to help the police solve unusual crimes, rekindling his former relationship with Chief Inspector Christina Brand. Meanwhile Professor T’s protégé Inspector Lisa Donckers begins to regret prioritising her career over her budding relationship with police partner Dan Winters.”

Professor T. Pictured:BEN MILLER as Professor T.

Professor T 2022 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 2 of Professor T:

Ben Miller plays Professor Tempest

Emma Naomi plays Lisa Donckers

Stuart Campbell plays Wilf Ransome

Sarah Woodward plays Ingrid Snares

Douglas Reith plays The Dean

Frances De La Tour plays Adelaide Tempest

Juliet Stevenson plays Dr Helena Goldberg

Additionally, appearing in the first episode are:

Rupert Turnbull plays Young Jasper

Keith Dunphy plays Father Tempest

Connor Finch plays Joss Jones

Richard Wells plays Crusty Professor

Barney White plays Dan Winters

Juliet Aubrey plays Christina Brand

Lauren Versnick plays Jane Acton

Caron Rae plays Lizzie Ransome

Andy Gathergood plays Paul Rabbit

Olivia Morris plays Valerie Peters

Tristan Jennis, Kathlyn Wuyts, Rino Sokol, Charles De Meester play Students

Barbara Verbergt plays Dina Rush

Tayla Kovacevic plays Calvin

Ben Onwukwe plays Jackson Donckers

Jodi Heremans plays Amity Roberts

Noa Tambwe plays Louis Dennis

Klaas Duyck plays Paramedic

Watch Professor T on TV and online

The new series of Professor T airs from Friday, 16 September at 9PM and continues weekly. The new series has six episodes.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

A teaser of the first episode shares: “When a student is left badly burnt and in a coma after a house fire, the CID team overcome their reluctance to call in Professor T as it emerges that the victim was drugged, and the fire started deliberately.”

Meanwhile series 1 of Innocent is currently available to stream in full on the ITV Hub and BritBox.