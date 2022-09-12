Ghosts first look at new series as hit BBC comedy returns

A first look at the return of Ghosts to BBC One has been revealed!

The hit comedy will start its fourth series on Friday, 23 September at 8:30PM.

First airing in 2019, the show follows a young couple who inherit a grand country house, only to find it teeming with the ghosts of former inhabitants.

Ghosts Series 4, Episode 1: Thomas Thorne (MAT BAYNTON). Credit: BBC/Monumental/Robbie Gray

Ghosts Series 4, Episode 1: The Captain (BEN WILLBOND). Credit: BBC/Monumental/Robbie Gray

Ghosts Series 4, Episode 1: Mike (KIELL SMITH-BYNOE), Alison (CHARLOTTE RITCHIE). Credit: BBC/Monumental/Robbie Gray

A teaser of the opening episode of the new series shares: “Mike and Alison welcome the very first guests to their new bijoux B&B, determined to get a glowing review, whatever the cost.

“While serving the couple breakfast, Alison realises that they are not enjoying their anniversary break and, fearing a bad review, utilises the surprising skills of Lady Button and Julian to ensure the couple make the most of their weekend away.

“Mary reveals she has never had a holiday, so Pat tells her about the joys and pitfalls of week on the Costa Del Sol. Thomas is perplexed yet secretly thrilled by sudden attention from the Plaguers, who, after admiring Alison’s discarded portrait of him in the basement, are now affording him celebrity status in Button House, hanging on his every word.

Ghosts Series 4, Episode 1: The Plague Ghosts – Jeff (SIMON FARNABY), Maude (MARTHA HOWE-DOUGLAS). Credit: BBC/Monumental/Robbie Gray

Ghosts Series 4, Episode 1: Thomas Thorne (MAT BAYNTON). Credit: BBC/Monumental/Robbie Gray

Ghosts Series 4, Episode 1: The Plague Ghosts – Jeff (SIMON FARNABY), Maude (MARTHA HOWE-DOUGLAS). Credit: BBC/Monumental/Robbie Gray

“The Captain is outraged by this meaningless reverence, believing that only a handful of great war leaders deserve such unadulterated veneration. As he and Thomas clash over the Plaguers, he challenges them to endure a poetry recital in order to test their loyalty.

Ghosts stars writers and creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond. The cast also includes Charlotte Ritchie, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Lolly Adefope and Katy Wix.

Ghosts Series 4, Episode 1: Julian (SIMON FARNABY), Lady Button (MARTHA HOWE- DOUGLAS), Male Guest (TOBY LONGWORTH). Credit: BBC/Monumental/Robbie Gray

Ghosts Series 4, Episode 1: Robin (LARRY RICKARD). Credit: BBC/Monumental/Robbie Gray

All previous episodes of Ghosts are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer here.

Alongside the new series, a 2022 Christmas special will air later in the year during the festive period.

More on: Ghosts TV