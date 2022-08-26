Frozen Planet II trailer: First look at new BBC One series

A first look at Frozen Planet II has been revealed as the new nature doc comes to BBC One.

Sir David Attenborough will narrate the new series on BBC One and iPlayer with a start date soon.

A follow up to 2011's original Frozen Planet series, six new episodes will allow viewers to journey through earth’s magical icy lands including the north and south poles.

You can watch a first trailer below!

The trailer features a special song written especially for the series by Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer.

The BBC share: "The new track, ‘Take Me Back Home’, marks the first time a new song has been written to support a BBC One natural history landmark release and features the haunting vocals of Cabello supported by the epic orchestration of Zimmer and his long-term collaborators - arranger Anže Rozman and producer Russell Emanuel for Bleeding Fingers Music.

"Cabello’s lyrics paired with Zimmer’s music echo both the fragility and jeopardy of the series’ subject matter – the world’s coldest regions, Tundras and mountain tops where the planet’s most enigmatic beasts reign supreme – despite the animals and lands finding themselves on the cusp of huge change and ever-increasing threat."

The series is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

More on: BBC TV