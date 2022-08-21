I Can See Your Voice returns to BBC One this autumn with an all star line up of special guests.

Paddy McGuinness returns to host the show which sees pairs of contestants attempting to win a cash prize by guessing who can and can’t sing from a group of mystery people - without ever hearing them sing a note.

If the contestants pick a good singer, they win the cash, but if a bad singer fools them, they'll steal the money.

Joining host Paddy each week will be a regular panel of celebrity investigators - Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden - together with a weekly guest star.

Guests appearing in the upcoming series include singing legend Lulu, Steps’ Claire Richards, Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley and The X Factor winner and West End star Alexandra Burke.

Also appearing are Erasure’s Andy Bell, BRIT award winner Becky Hill, Blue’s Simon Webbe and West End and TV star Layton Williams.

I Can See Your Voice will return for a brand-new series on BBC One and iPlayer in the autumn.

With the help of the panel and weekly guest, the contestants have to single bad singers from the good based on a number of cryptic clues, video clips, questions and a lip-sync performance.

In each round they'll have to decide one person to eliminate until one mystery singer is left standing.

They'll then perform a unique duet with the week's guest which could lead to a powerful musical performance or an awkward collaboration.

For now you can catch up with the most recent episodes on the BBC iPlayer here.