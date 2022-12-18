His Dark Materials cast revealed for series 3 of BBC One show

His Dark Materials series 3 has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
Adapted from Philip Pullman’s trilogy of novels, the third and final series of the show is taken from The Amber Spyglass.
A teaser shares: “Series three opens with Lyra unconscious, having been given a sleeping draught by her mother, as Will, still carrying the Subtle Knife, continues his quest to find her. Will is tracked down by two angels – Balthamos and Baruch – who wish to take him to join Lord Asriel’s campaign against The Authority with Commander Ogunwe.
“But Will is not the only one after Lyra, with Father President MacPhail continuing his mission to destroy the child of the prophecy, employing the help of his most committed follower, Father Gomez.
“With multiple new worlds, including the Land Of The Dead, returning characters and featuring strange new creatures the Mulefa and Gallivespians, the third series will bring Philip Pullman’s masterpiece to a dramatic conclusion.”
His Dark Materials 2022 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of season 3 of His Dark Materials:
Dafne Keen plays Lyra Belacqua
Amir Wilson plays Will Parry
Ruth Wilson plays Mrs Coulter
James McAvoy plays Lord Asriel
Will Keen plays Father President MacPhail
Lewin Lloyd plays Roger Parslow
Jamie Ward plays Father Gomez
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje plays Ogunwe
Simone Kirby plays Mary Malone
Joe Tandberg plays Iorek Byrnison
Jonathan Aris plays Commander Roke
Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby
Jade Anouka plays Ruta Skadi
Chipo Chung plays Xaphania
Kobna Holdbrook-Smith plays Balthamos
Sian Clifford plays Agent Salmakia
Lindsay Duncan plays Octavia
Lia Williams plays Dr Cooper
Simon Harrison plays Baruch
Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe plays Ama
Victoria Hamilton plays the voice of Stelmaria
Lauren Grace plays Joseph
Sorcha Groundsell plays Maddy
Watch His Dark Materials on TV and online
The new series of His Dark Materials airs on BBC One from 18 December at 7PM. Episodes will continue on TV on Sunday nights weekly.
You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the iPlayer. All episodes will be available to watch online once the first has aired.
Meanwhile series 1 and 2 of His Dark Materials are currently available to stream in full on the iPlayer here.
Outside the UK, His Dark Materials airs on HBO in the United States.