His Dark Materials cast revealed for series 3 of BBC One show

His Dark Materials series 3 has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

Adapted from Philip Pullman’s trilogy of novels, the third and final series of the show is taken from The Amber Spyglass.

A teaser shares: “Series three opens with Lyra unconscious, having been given a sleeping draught by her mother, as Will, still carrying the Subtle Knife, continues his quest to find her. Will is tracked down by two angels – Balthamos and Baruch – who wish to take him to join Lord Asriel’s campaign against The Authority with Commander Ogunwe.

His Dark Materials first look: Lyra Belaqua (DAFNE KEEN), Will Parry (AMIR WILSON). Credit: Bad Wolf/BBC/HBO/Nick Wall

“But Will is not the only one after Lyra, with Father President MacPhail continuing his mission to destroy the child of the prophecy, employing the help of his most committed follower, Father Gomez.

“With multiple new worlds, including the Land Of The Dead, returning characters and featuring strange new creatures the Mulefa and Gallivespians, the third series will bring Philip Pullman’s masterpiece to a dramatic conclusion.”

His Dark Materials 2022 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of season 3 of His Dark Materials:

Dafne Keen plays Lyra Belacqua

Amir Wilson plays Will Parry

Ruth Wilson plays Mrs Coulter

James McAvoy plays Lord Asriel

Will Keen plays Father President MacPhail

Lewin Lloyd plays Roger Parslow

Jamie Ward plays Father Gomez

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje plays Ogunwe

Simone Kirby plays Mary Malone

Joe Tandberg plays Iorek Byrnison

Jonathan Aris plays Commander Roke

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby

Jade Anouka plays Ruta Skadi

Chipo Chung plays Xaphania

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith plays Balthamos

Sian Clifford plays Agent Salmakia

Lindsay Duncan plays Octavia

Lia Williams plays Dr Cooper

Simon Harrison plays Baruch

Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe plays Ama

Victoria Hamilton plays the voice of Stelmaria

Lauren Grace plays Joseph

Sorcha Groundsell plays Maddy

Watch His Dark Materials on TV and online

The new series of His Dark Materials airs on BBC One from 18 December at 7PM. Episodes will continue on TV on Sunday nights weekly.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the iPlayer. All episodes will be available to watch online once the first has aired.

Meanwhile series 1 and 2 of His Dark Materials are currently available to stream in full on the iPlayer here.

Outside the UK, His Dark Materials airs on HBO in the United States.