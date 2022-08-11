The Tower cast - JIMMY AKINGBOLA as DC Steve Bradshaw,GEMMA WHELAN as DS Sarah Collins,TAHIRAH SHARIF as PC Lizzie Adama and EMMETT J. SCANLAN as DC Kieran Shaw.

ITV has revealed new cast for the second series of its police drama The Tower.

Based on Kate London’s Metropolitan series of novels, the new series will be titled The Tower II: Death Message

Tamzin Outhwaite (Ridley Road) joins the cast as Cathy Teel, Niamh Cusack (The Virtues) plays Claire Mills, and Ella Smith (The Nevers) takes the role of DC Elaine Lucas.

Stuart McQuarrie (28 Days Later) also joins the cast in the role of DCI Jim Fedden.

Patrick Harbinson, screenwriter and executive producer of the series, said: “It’s a tribute to the quality of Kate’s novels and her complex female characters that we have been able to attract these three brilliant actresses to The Tower.”

They will join returning cast members Gemma Whelan who returns to the series to play DS Sarah Collins, Tahirah Sharif, who was recently BAFTA-nominated for her role as PC Lizzie Adama, Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw and Emmett J Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw.

The four-part series is currently filming in the North West of England with a release date to be announced.

Series 1 of The Tower is currently streaming on ITV Hub.