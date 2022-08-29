The Suspect cast revealed for new ITV crime drama

New drama The Suspect is currently airing on ITV - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.
The five-part series is adapted by Peter Berry (Gangs of London, The Last Enemy, Prime Suspect 6) from the book by Michael Robotham of the same title.
A teaser shares: "The series introduces Doctor Joseph O’Loughlin a man who appears to have the perfect life – a beautiful wife, a loving daughter and a successful career as a clinical psychologist. But nothing can be taken for granted. Even the most flawless existence is only a loose thread away from unravelling.
"All it takes is a murder victim, a troubled young patient and the biggest lie of his life. Caught in an increasingly complex web of deceit, Joseph risks everything as he embarks on a journey that will take him into the darkest recesses of the human mind. "
The Suspect 2022 cast
Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 1 of The Suspect
Aidan Turner plays Joe O’Loughlin
Shaun Parkes plays DI Vince Ruiz
Anjli Mohindra plays DS Riya Devi
Camilla Beeput plays Julianne
Adam James plays Dr Gerald (Jack) Owens
Sian Clifford plays Dr Rachel Fenwick
Bobby Schofield plays Bobby
Angela Griffin plays Melinda
Dermot Crowley plays Joseph
Haydn Gwynne plays Ann
Michelle Asante plays Fisher
Bronagh Waugh plays Cara
Tom Mckay plays DJ
Uma Warner plays Charlie
Marcus Garvey plays Simon
Gary Oliver plays Barton
Shelley Williams plays Nurse Dyer
Katy Carmichael plays Bridget Aherne
Carys Bowkett plays Meena
Richie Bratby plays Carl
Joshua Parris plays Dr Harry Webster
Gabin Kongolo plays Malcolm
Luke Hollowell-williams plays Auctioneer
Tara Lee plays Catherine Mc Bride
Reese Scholtz plays Hegarty
Beth Hinton-lever plays Mortuary Attendant
Rob Jarvis plays Bert
Francesca Knight plays Kam
Emma Keele plays Dunstan
Annabelle Dowler plays Louise Elwood
Stephen Whitfield plays Lucas Dutton
Holly Weston plays Sarah
Imogen Daines plays DC Wallis
Tor Clark plays Margaret
Olivia Brady plays Hotel Receptionist
Jake Mann plays Benson
David Lonsdale plays Engineer
Ronak Patani plays DC Clark
Ian Kelsey plays CI Ward
Richard Costello plays Campbell
David Boyle plays Hostel Manager
Harry Long plays Flo
Jack Jones plays Stewart
Watch The Suspect on TV and online
The Suspect starts on ITV on Monday, 29 August at 9PM. New episodes of the five-part series will continue weekly on Mondays.
You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.
A teaser of the first episode shares: "Dr Joe O’Loughlin (Aidan Turner) is a psychologist with a successful private practice and a published book to his name. He also has a loving wife and a young daughter, but a recent life-changing medical diagnosis has thrown him off-balance, and Joe is feeling reckless.
"DI Vince Ruiz (Shaun Parkes) is jaded after years of solving the kind of crimes that don’t make the headlines. When a young woman is found murdered, the unusual manner of her death prompts Ruiz’s new partner, DS Riya Devi (Anjli Mohindra), to suggest asking Joe for a professional opinion. They need to know what kind of person could commit a crime such as this.
"Joe is shocked by the sight of the young woman’s body – is he just shaken by the brutality of the killing, or is there something he’s not telling the police?"