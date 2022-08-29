The Suspect cast revealed for new ITV crime drama

New drama The Suspect is currently airing on ITV - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

The five-part series is adapted by Peter Berry (Gangs of London, The Last Enemy, Prime Suspect 6) from the book by Michael Robotham of the same title.

A teaser shares: "The series introduces Doctor Joseph O’Loughlin a man who appears to have the perfect life – a beautiful wife, a loving daughter and a successful career as a clinical psychologist. But nothing can be taken for granted. Even the most flawless existence is only a loose thread away from unravelling.

The Suspect: Shaun Parkes as DI Ruiz and Anjli Mohindra as DS Devi

"All it takes is a murder victim, a troubled young patient and the biggest lie of his life. Caught in an increasingly complex web of deceit, Joseph risks everything as he embarks on a journey that will take him into the darkest recesses of the human mind. "

The Suspect 2022 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 1 of The Suspect

Aidan Turner plays Joe O’Loughlin

Shaun Parkes plays DI Vince Ruiz

Anjli Mohindra plays DS Riya Devi

Camilla Beeput plays Julianne

Adam James plays Dr Gerald (Jack) Owens

Sian Clifford plays Dr Rachel Fenwick

Bobby Schofield plays Bobby

Angela Griffin plays Melinda

Dermot Crowley plays Joseph

Haydn Gwynne plays Ann

Michelle Asante plays Fisher

Bronagh Waugh plays Cara

Tom Mckay plays DJ

Uma Warner plays Charlie

Marcus Garvey plays Simon

Gary Oliver plays Barton

Shelley Williams plays Nurse Dyer

Katy Carmichael plays Bridget Aherne

Carys Bowkett plays Meena

Richie Bratby plays Carl

Joshua Parris plays Dr Harry Webster

Gabin Kongolo plays Malcolm

Luke Hollowell-williams plays Auctioneer

Tara Lee plays Catherine Mc Bride

Reese Scholtz plays Hegarty

Beth Hinton-lever plays Mortuary Attendant

Rob Jarvis plays Bert

Francesca Knight plays Kam

Emma Keele plays Dunstan

Annabelle Dowler plays Louise Elwood

Stephen Whitfield plays Lucas Dutton

Holly Weston plays Sarah

Imogen Daines plays DC Wallis

Tor Clark plays Margaret

Olivia Brady plays Hotel Receptionist

Jake Mann plays Benson

David Lonsdale plays Engineer

Ronak Patani plays DC Clark

Ian Kelsey plays CI Ward

Richard Costello plays Campbell

David Boyle plays Hostel Manager

Harry Long plays Flo

Jack Jones plays Stewart

Watch The Suspect on TV and online

The Suspect starts on ITV on Monday, 29 August at 9PM. New episodes of the five-part series will continue weekly on Mondays.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

A teaser of the first episode shares: "Dr Joe O’Loughlin (Aidan Turner) is a psychologist with a successful private practice and a published book to his name. He also has a loving wife and a young daughter, but a recent life-changing medical diagnosis has thrown him off-balance, and Joe is feeling reckless.

"DI Vince Ruiz (Shaun Parkes) is jaded after years of solving the kind of crimes that don’t make the headlines. When a young woman is found murdered, the unusual manner of her death prompts Ruiz’s new partner, DS Riya Devi (Anjli Mohindra), to suggest asking Joe for a professional opinion. They need to know what kind of person could commit a crime such as this.

"Joe is shocked by the sight of the young woman’s body – is he just shaken by the brutality of the killing, or is there something he’s not telling the police?"