Ambulance new series start date confirmed as documentary returns to BBC One

Ambulance is back for a new series in 2022 – when does it start on TV?

The hit medical documentary, which features voiceover from Christopher Eccleston, first debuted in 2016 and has aired yearly ever since.

A brand new series is on its way to BBC One soon – here’s all you need to know!

When does Ambulance start?

The new series of Ambulance begins on Thursday, 11 August at 9PM on BBC One.

The series is the ninth to air on BBC One.

As well as watching on TV, you’ll be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer here.

You can currently catch up on the most recent two series online via iPlayer now.

For the new series, Ambulance turns its attention to the North East Ambulance Service – the first time the show has followed the region.

As ever, the show will lift the lid on the real human stories behind the sirens as cameras follows both paramedics out on the road and those handling the 999 calls.

The first episode sees medics called out to a patient with chest pain. Sophie and Jack are immediately dispatched, and they find that the patient and his family are refugees from Iraq and arrived on UK shores by boat just 17 days ago.

Later, heavy demand forces a no-send policy to be implemented across the service, meaning only the most acute medical emergencies will now get an ambulance.

The shift then takes a dramatic turn when crewmates Gemma and Katie are dispatched to a road traffic collision. At the same time, multiple calls are coming in for a second traffic accident outside a school.

Meanwhile, a call is received from a social worker who is concerned about the welfare of a male patient who is unwell and hasn’t eaten for three days.

