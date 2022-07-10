McDonald & Dodds is back on ITV tonight with a brand new episode for 2022 – who’s on the cast of Clouds Across The Moon?

Clouds Across The Moon will air on Sunday, 10 July 2022 at 8PM.

It’s the final episode of the new third series which is made up of four stand-alone feature-length films.

McDonald & Dodds cast

The cast of series 3 sees Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins reprising their lead roles as DCI McDonald and DS Dodds.

The full cast of Clouds Across The Moon episode are:

Joanna Riding as Maeve Gibney

Max Bennett as Martin Silver

Charlie Chambers as DC Goldie

Danyal Ismail as DC Martin Malek

Claire Skinner as Ormond

Ily Sacofsky as DC Milena Paciorkowski

McDonald & Dodds spoilers

A teaser of the episode shares: “On the dawn of All Soul’s Day, the body of a successful Bath businessman is found in a shallow grave in the shadow of the Glastonbury Tor.

“Our detective duo’s first suspect is local artist Hector Ingham, although McDonald can’t help but be suspicious of the man who found the body, the mysterious Martin Silver – IT consultant by day, medium by night – who claims to be able to speak to the dead.

“As increasingly cryptic clues come to light, one name keeps reoccurring in paper trails, credit card statement and on the lips of witnesses… that of Dodds himself.”

McDonald & Dodds continues Sunday on ITV.

You can stream episodes on the ITV Hub and BritBox UK.