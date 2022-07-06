The Control Room start date confirmed for new BBC One drama

The Control Room is the brand new drama coming to BBC One in 2022 with a start date now confirmed!

The Control Room is written by Nick Leather (Mother’s Day; Murdered For Being Different) and stars Iain De Caestecker (Us, Roadkill, Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D).

A teaser shares: “The Control Room tells the story of Gabe (Iain De Caestecker), an ordinary man who works as an emergency call handler for the Strathclyde Ambulance Service in Glasgow. His world is turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a distressed woman who appears to know him.

“With Gabe under pressure to work out who she is, he makes a decision that threatens to have devastating consequences…”

The Control Room start date

The Control Room will start on Sunday, 17 July on BBC One at 9PM.

The three-part series will continue air nightly on Monday, 18 July and Tuesday, 19 July.

You’ll also be able to watch online with the full series available to stream after the first episode airs on TV.

Iain De Caestecker said: “The Control Room is one of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read, I was on the edge of my seat the whole time so I’m thrilled to now be bringing it to life.

“I’ve always loved working with the BBC and am especially delighted to be filming alongside this fantastic cast and crew in my hometown of Glasgow.”

Also on the cast are Joanna Vanderham (Dancing On The Edge, The Go-Between, Man In An Orange Shirt), Sharon Rooney (My Mad Fat Diary, The Capture, Finding Alice), Daniel Portman (Game of Thrones, Vigil), Taj Atwal (The Syndicate, Line of Duty) and Stuart Bowman (Bodyguard, Versailles).