Cast and first look at new ITV drama You & Me revealed

Casting and a first look at ITV’s new drama You & Me has been revealed.

Screenwriter Jamie Davis’ brand new London-set 3-part series will premiere on new free streaming service ITVX in 2023 before airing on ITV months later.

Advertisements

A teaser shares: “You & Me is a quintessentially modern love story shot through with the twists, turns and surprises of a gripping thriller. It explores what it means to find love, what it means to lose love, and what it takes to try and love once again.

“Warm, lyrical, engaging and enchanting, but also profoundly moving and unabashed in confronting the very real struggles that can be faced in the modern world, You & Me is Davis’s updated, fresh and contemporary take on the much-loved British romcom.

“Told over two separate timelines across the three episodes, You & Me reveals, chapter by chapter, the tragedies that have shaped Ben, Emma and Jess. And as the “then” gives way to the “now”, a chance encounter leads their lives (and their loved ones) to collide. As they find themselves offered a second chance at love, will they take it or will the past hold them back?”

You & Me first look. L-R: Emma (JESSICA BARDEN) ©ITV

Harry Lawtey (Industry, The Pale Blue Eye) plays Ben, a young northerner in London who finds his life changed forever when catastrophe strikes on the happiest day of his life. Jessica Barden (The End of the F***ing World, Pieces of Her, Far From The Madding Crowd) plays Emma, a rising theatre star who hides tragedy behind her success.

And Sophia Brown (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Giri/Haji and Borderland) plays Jess, a young woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when she’s running for a bus…

Harry Lawtey said: “It’s a real privilege to be trusted with Ben’s story. You & Me is a brilliant, contemporary look at what it means to love.

Advertisements

“It’s about hope, heartache and that tendency for life to move a little faster than you’re able to keep up. Working alongside Sophia, Jess and this great crew is a joy – I can’t wait to share what we’ve made.”

Jessica Barden added: “I feel so lucky to be working with so many talented and iconic people.

“The type of story we are telling is what the British film and TV industry does best, and I can’t wait for people to see the show!”

ITVX Logo

Sophia Brown commented: “I’m thrilled to be working alongside the brilliant Jess and Harry to help bring Jamie’s beautiful scripts to life. I fell in love with the characters so quickly – at every turn they made me laugh, then made me cry.

“What makes the project so special is how swiftly we capture the intricacy of life – how delicate love, loss, friendship and parenthood are in the modern world.”

Advertisements

Also featured in the cast are Julie Hesmondhalgh (Coronation Street, Broadchurch, The A Word) as Ben’s mum Linda, Andi Osho (Stay Close, The Sandman, Breeders) as Jess’s mum Pam, award-winning stage star Janie Dee (Crashing, Me and Orson Welles) as Emma’s mum Hannah, with Lily Newmark (Sex Education, Temple) playing Joey, Emma’s sister.

The series is produced by Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios, and executive produced by Dominic Treadwell-Collins (A Very English Scandal, Holding, Eastenders) and Alexander Lamb (We Hunt Together, The Bay, Ackley Bridge), with Russell T Davies (It’s A Sin, Doctor Who, Years and Years, Queer As Folk, A Very English Scandal) also serving as executive producer.

More on: TV