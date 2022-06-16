The Weakest Link with Romesh Ranganathan renewed for new series on BBC One

The Weakest Link will return to BBC One for a new series, it’s been confirmed.

Romesh Ranganathan will be back to host the show which was first rebooted last year.

The new episodes will again feature line-ups of celebrity contestants who will attempt to win up to £50,000 for charity by answering general knowledge questions before only two remain and play head to head to determine the winner.

Romesh Ranganathan said today: “I’m delighted to be doing another series, partly because it’s a fun show and the response has been amazing, but mainly to avoid ‘Turns out Romesh was The Weakest Link’ headlines.”

Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted at the BBC, added: “Led once again by our Ringmaster Romesh, viewers can expect plenty more laughs and almost certainly loads of back stabbing too as the nation’s favourite quick fire quiz returns, I can’t wait!”

Pete Ogden, Executive Producer BBC Studios commented: “I am so excited to make The Weakest Link again out of Pacific Quay in Glasgow. It was wonderful to see the last series land so well with viewers and there’s nothing we love more than putting celebrities under pressure and making them vote each other off.

“Romesh is a treat to work with and I can’t wait to unleash him on another batch of celebrities.”

New episodes of The Weakest Link will air on BBC One and iPlayer later this year with broadcast dates to be announced.

The celebrity contestants will also be confirmed in due course.