The Bay series 4 begins filming with Marsha Thomason returning to lead the cast

Filming has started on series 4 of The Bay with Marsha Thomason reprising her lead role.

The fourth series sees Marsha Thomason (Cobra, White Collar) return as Morecambe CID’s Family Liaison Officer, DS Jenn Townsend.

Marsha stars alongside series regulars Daniel Ryan (Innocent, Home Fires), Erin Shanagher (Peaky Blinders, Censor), Thomas Law (The World’s End, A Cinderella Story) and Andrew Dowbiggin (Cobra, Coronation Street).

The latest series also sees the return of Barry Sloane (Six, Revenge), Georgia Scholes (Hollyoaks), David Carpenter and Emme Haynes.

A synopsis shares: “When young mum of four, Beth Metcalf, dies in what seems to be a targeted attack, Morecambe’s MIU team are called to the scene. Jenn immediately realises this shattered family will need every support available to them.

“Bereft husband Dean finds himself at sea. Numb from shock and completely unprepared for being the sole carer to his four children he struggles at every turn – unable to process what’s happened.

“As Jenn, Manning, and the team dig deeper into the case, they discover secrets and lies lurk beneath every surface.”

Guest cast for the new series include Joe Armstrong (Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley) as Dean Metcalf. Claire Goose (Waking The Dead, Unforgotten) joins playing Chris Fischer’s ex-wife Jacqui, along with Ian Puleston-Davies (Pennyworth, Tin Star), Karl Davies (The Tower, Happy Valley) and Christopher Coghill (Slow Horses, Home Fires).

Tom Taylor (Us, Doctor Foster), Eloise Thomas (Chloe), Will Oldfield (The Goes Wrong Show) and Ella Smith (CBeebies Presents: The Tempest) will star as the Metcalf’s four children.

Catherine Oldfield, Creative Director of Tall Story Pictures and Executive Producer of The Bay said: “Marsha’s arrival in series three elevated The Bay yet again and Daragh [Carville, co-creator and writer] has delivered another thrilling story for our hugely talented cast to get stuck into.

“We can’t wait to bring it to life once again set against the backdrop of Morecambe’s beautiful eerie skies and shore.”

Broadcast details for the new series are to be announced.

The past three series of The Bay are available to stream online now via ITV Hub here.

The series is also available on subscription service BritBox.