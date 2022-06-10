Apocalypse Wow returns to ITV2 with new host and celebrity line up

Apocalypse Wow is back for its second series on ITV2 this summer – here’s all you need to know!

Set in the ‘Torture Dome’ – an outrageous secret underground club, part-BDSM dungeon, part Fight Club – Apocalypse Wow sees a group of celebs face superhuman bosses in a series of devious physical challenges.

The new series of Apocalypse Wow will start on Friday, 24 June 2022 and welcomes new host, the Radio 1 DJ and host of Love Island: The Morning After, Arielle Free.

Arielle joins Donna Preston who returns to assume the role of ‘The Mistress’.

Arielle Free said: “Can’t wait for everyone to see us put our favourite celebs through their paces in the most bonkers and brilliant challenges.

“Those that fail, face being bashed by their former teammates whilst dressed as a human sized chicken piñata – obvs.”

Apocalypse Wow line up

Celebs taking part on the line up of series two include world champion boxer Amir Khan, musician Tinchy Stryder, Real Housewife Tanya Bardsley and Ibiza Weekender’s David Potts.

They’re joined by comedians Luke Kempner and Harriet Kemsley, presenter Yasmin Evans and Love Islanders Eyal Booker and Samira Mighty.

A teaser shares: “Every episode a team of four celebrities enter the dome to take on The Mistress’s terrifying superhuman ‘Bosses’.

“Alongside memorable returners such as Hot Slippy Jesus, The Belly and Pole Cat, The Mistress has reinforced the ranks with Tiny Iron (owner of Britain’s biggest biceps), Cupid Stupid (a grumpy arrow-wielding god of love) the Locksmith (a shocking escapologist) and Pandora (a fierce female wrestler).

“The team must unite in a bid to defeat these extraordinary opponents taking them on in a series of ludicrous and entertaining physical challenges. Alone the celebrities would be demolished, but together they stand the chance of overcoming a series of crazed contenders to win the day and take home a load of cash for charity.

“Each episode The Mistress will decide who is the weakest celebrity and they will be placed inside the human pinata which is covered in all the money the celebrities have won in that episode. Their teammates will bash the cash off their mate who will then be banished before a new celebrity enters the Torture Dome to join the team.”

The new series starts 24 June, 10PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

You can catch up on the first series online now via ITV Hub here.