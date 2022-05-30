Red Rose: Cast revealed for new BBC Three horror series

Casting has been revealed for BBC Three's upcoming original horror series, Red Rose.

The new eight-part series comes from the producers behind Sex Education, Glue and The Enfield Haunting.

Created by the Clarkson Twins – Michael and Paul (See, The Haunting of Bly Manor) and filmed in Bolton, Red Rose will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Netflix across the world.

The cast of Red Rose includes rising stars Amelia Clarkson (The Last Kingdom, Poldark), Isis Hainsworth (Metal Lords, Catherine Called Birdy), Ali Khan (Halo, The School For Good and Evil) Ellis Howard (Home, Catherine the Great) and Ashna Rabheru (Sex Education, Indian Summers)

They're joined by Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl, The Terror), Natalie Gavin (Ali & Ava, Gentleman Jack) and Samuel Anderson (Landscapers, Doctor Who).

And making their TV debuts are Harry Redding, currently playing Jem Finch in ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ in the West End, and Laurence Olivier Bursary winner, Natalie Blair.

A teaser of the series shares: "Red Rose is an original horror series which explores the intoxicating relationship between teenagers and their online lives.

"Set in the long hot summer following GCSEs, our heroes’ friendships are infiltrated by the Red Rose app, which blooms on their smartphones, threatening them with dangerous consequences if they don’t meet its demands.

"The app exposes the group to a seemingly supernatural entity and the seductive, terrifying power of the dark web. Red Rose is ultimately a story of friendship, told through the prism of a classic horror-thriller."

Creators Michael and Paul Clarkson, said: “We are thrilled with the talented cast that we’ve assembled in Red Rose. They have so brilliantly captured the spirit of the North with their nuanced, devastating and hilarious performances. We can’t wait for the rest of the world to fall in love with them, just as we have. They’re doing Bolton – and us - proud.”

Joel Wilson, Executive Producer for Eleven, added: “Working with Kharmel Cochrane to find our wonderful cast was a joy. She has a genius for finding undiscovered actors and making truly inspired choices. With Red Rose, Kharmel has surpassed herself. Every one of our cast members are brilliant and we feel honoured to be working with them.”

Nawfal Faizullah, Executive Producer for the BBC, commented: “We are delighted that Michael and Paul's fantastic scripts have attracted such a brilliant cast of rising stars, and we're sure audiences will love this gang of misfits as they fight to survive Red Rose.”

