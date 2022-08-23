The National Television Awards 2022 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett. ©Indigo Television

Here are The National Television Awards 2022 nominations ahead of next month's ceremony.

The short list of nominees in the publicly voted awards have been confirmed for the second and final round of voting.

Joel Dommett will return to host the TV Awards show this autumn from London’s OVO Arena, Wembley on 15 September. The ceremony will air live on ITV.

The various categories will see the likes of Strictly, The Masked Singer, RuPaul's Drag Race UK and Britain's Got Talent battle it out to be named Best Talent Show.

In the award for best TV Presenter, Ant and Dec once again make the short list having won the title for a record-breaking 20 years in a row. Hoping to FINALLY end their reign are the likes of Alison Hammond, Bradley Walsh and Graham Norton.

Meanwhile, Anton Du Beke, David Walliams, Mo Gilligan and RuPaul will fight over who's the best TV judge.

See the full short list of NTA 2022 nominations below. You can vote for your favourites for free online HERE.

Votes must be in by noon on Thursday, 15 September ahead of the awards being given out live that evening.

National Television Awards 2022 nominations

New Drama

Heartstopper

This Is Going To Hurt

Time

Trigger Point

Talent Show

Britain's Got Talent

RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing

The Masked Singer

Kate Garraway is nominated for a second year. Credit: ITV

Authored Documentary

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

Tom Parker: Inside My Head

Returning Drama

Bridgerton

Call the Midwife

Peaky Blinders

The Split

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Graham Norton

Can anyone beat Ant & Dec? Picture: ©Syco/Thames

Factual Entertainment

Clarkson's Farm

Gogglebox

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs

The Great British Bake Off

Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy – Tommy Shelby, Peaky Blinders

Jonathan Bailey – Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton

Nicola Walker – Hannah, The Split

Vicky McClure – Lana Washington, Trigger Point

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Taskmaster

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Neighbours

Serial Drama Performance

Gillian Wright – Jean Slater, EastEnders

Mark Charnock – Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale

Paige Sandhu – Meena Jutla, Emmerdale

Rose Ayling-Ellis – Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

Heartstopper has three nominations

Rising Star

Charithra Chandran – Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton

Joe Locke – Charlie Spring, Heartstopper

Kit Connor – Nick Nelson, Heartstopper

Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street

Quiz

Beat the Chasers

In for a Penny

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

The 1% Club

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Comedy

After Life

Derry Girls

Not Going Out

Sex Education

Expert

Jay Blades

Kaleb Cooper

Martin Lewis

Sir David Attenborough

Talent Show Judge

Anton Du Beke

David Walliams

Mo Gilligan

RuPaul

Joel Dommett hosts the National Television Awards live from London’s OVO Arena, Wembley on 15 September.

The ceremony will air live on ITV.