Here are The National Television Awards 2022 nominations ahead of next month's ceremony.
The short list of nominees in the publicly voted awards have been confirmed for the second and final round of voting.
Joel Dommett will return to host the TV Awards show this autumn from London’s OVO Arena, Wembley on 15 September. The ceremony will air live on ITV.
The various categories will see the likes of Strictly, The Masked Singer, RuPaul's Drag Race UK and Britain's Got Talent battle it out to be named Best Talent Show.
In the award for best TV Presenter, Ant and Dec once again make the short list having won the title for a record-breaking 20 years in a row. Hoping to FINALLY end their reign are the likes of Alison Hammond, Bradley Walsh and Graham Norton.
Meanwhile, Anton Du Beke, David Walliams, Mo Gilligan and RuPaul will fight over who's the best TV judge.
See the full short list of NTA 2022 nominations below. You can vote for your favourites for free online HERE.
Votes must be in by noon on Thursday, 15 September ahead of the awards being given out live that evening.
National Television Awards 2022 nominations
New Drama
Heartstopper
This Is Going To Hurt
Time
Trigger Point
Talent Show
Britain's Got Talent
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Strictly Come Dancing
The Masked Singer
Authored Documentary
Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek
Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism
Tom Parker: Inside My Head
Returning Drama
Bridgerton
Call the Midwife
Peaky Blinders
The Split
TV Presenter
Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec
Bradley Walsh
Graham Norton
Factual Entertainment
Clarkson's Farm
Gogglebox
Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs
The Great British Bake Off
Drama Performance
Cillian Murphy – Tommy Shelby, Peaky Blinders
Jonathan Bailey – Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton
Nicola Walker – Hannah, The Split
Vicky McClure – Lana Washington, Trigger Point
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Taskmaster
The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Neighbours
Serial Drama Performance
Gillian Wright – Jean Slater, EastEnders
Mark Charnock – Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale
Paige Sandhu – Meena Jutla, Emmerdale
Rose Ayling-Ellis – Frankie Lewis, EastEnders
Rising Star
Charithra Chandran – Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton
Joe Locke – Charlie Spring, Heartstopper
Kit Connor – Nick Nelson, Heartstopper
Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street
Quiz
Beat the Chasers
In for a Penny
Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
The 1% Club
Daytime
Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
This Morning
Comedy
After Life
Derry Girls
Not Going Out
Sex Education
Expert
Jay Blades
Kaleb Cooper
Martin Lewis
Sir David Attenborough
Talent Show Judge
Anton Du Beke
David Walliams
Mo Gilligan
RuPaul
