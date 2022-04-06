National Television Awards 2022 date, host and new venue revealed!

The National Television Awards are back with 2022 - here's all you need to know!

Joel Dommett will return to host the TV Awards show this autumn from a brand new venue.

As ever, the NTAs will reward the best of television from the past twelve months with all the winners voted for by the public.

National Television Awards date and venue

The 2022 National Television Awards will take place on Thursday, 15 September 2022 from a brand new venue: London’s OVO Arena, Wembley.

The show will air live on ITV and ITV Hub, with times to be confirmed.

Alternatively, you can be in the audience at the ceremony itself!

Tickets are on pre-sale now at nationaltvawards.com ahead of general release from Friday, 8 March.

Joel, hosting the awards for a second year, said: "I’m so happy to have been asked back. There’s already been some terrific TV this year, so I can’t wait to see which shows the viewers pick as their winners.

"Plus, I’ve always wanted to shout the immortal words ‘Hello, Wembley!’…”

A teaser for the 2022 Awards shares: "Celebrating everything from beloved primetime shows on scheduled TV to stand out hits on streaming services, these truly are the people’s awards where viewers’ opinion counts and their favourites take home the prizes.

"And with exciting new categories, exclusive live performances and surprise VIP guests in store for 2022, the star-filled night of the live results is sure to be one to remember."

Nominations are to be revealed in due course.