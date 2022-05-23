Endeavour to end after 10 years on ITV with one final series

Shaun Evans and Roger Allam reprise their roles as DS Endeavour Morse and DCI Fred Thursday for three new compelling cases written and created by Russell Lewis.

ITV drama Endeavour is to end with its next series.

The show follows the early career of the young Endeavour Morse, played by Shaun Evans, and his mentor DI Fred Thursday, portrayed by Roger Allam.

After ten years the detective series will conclude with a final three episodes following a mutual decision between producers Mammoth Screen, and screenwriter Russell Lewis, Shaun Evans and Roger Allam.

ITV said in a statement: "ITV’s drama commissioning team respectfully accepts this creative decision and would like to extend heartfelt thanks to everyone associated with Endeavour who have made the drama such a well loved part of the UK’s drama landscape.

"ITV would particularly like to thank Damien Timmer, Russell Lewis, Shaun Evans and Roger Allam who have created television history following in the footsteps of Morse’s acclaimed creator, the late, great, Colin Dexter and the much missed John Thaw."

Executive Producer Damien Timmer on behalf of producers, Mammoth Screen commented: "Endeavour has been a real labour of love for all of us, and we salute Russell Lewis for his extraordinary achievement in chronicling Endeavour Morse’s coming of age across 72 hours of TV. Russell always knew where he wanted the series to end, and that Remorseful Day is nearly upon us!

"We’d like to thank Shaun and Roger and all the other members of the Endeavour family on and off screen, and to the show’s fans both in the U.K. and abroad. Russell has many surprises up his sleeve for the final three films, with the return of some familiar faces and new challenges for Endeavour and Thursday to face before the final goodbye!"

Endeavour first aired on ITV as a single film on 2 January 2012 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Inspector Morse's television debut.

You can watch episodes online now on ITV Hub here.

