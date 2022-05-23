Silent Witness cast revealed for series 25 of BBC One show

BBC drama Silent Witness is back on BBC One for 2022 - here's all you need to know.

The new set of six episodes will see the show celebrate its landmark 25th Anniversary series.

There will be the usual familiar faces plus the return of one iconic character...

Meet the cast

Series 25 welcomes back regular cast members Emilia Fox (Nikki Alexander), David Caves (Jack Hodgson) and Genesis Lynea (Simone Tyler).

They'll be joined by Amanda Burton who will return to reprise her role of Sam Ryan. The actress first appeared in the lead role of pathologist Sam in 1996, starring in 54 episodes before leaving in 2004, when her character returned home to Northern Ireland to be with her family.

The full cast on this series are:

Matthew Gravelle plays Tom Faulkner

Hugh Quarshie plays Jomo Mashaba

Ian Puleston-Davies plays DSI Ronnie Boyle

Christine Bottomley plays Florence Clarke

Jemma Redgrave plays DI Jill Raymond

Richard Durden plays Conor Hodgson

Glynis Barber plays Caroline Bergqvist

Shireen Farkhoy plays DS Martine Chalal

David Caves plays Jack Hodgson

David Leon plays Oscar Harris

Duncan Preston plays DI Johnny Campbell

Rhiannon Jones plays Cara

Frances Tomelty plays Margaret Armstrong

Francesca Henry plays Charlie Jarrett

Mark Frost plays Iain Jarrett

Cory Chambers plays DS Matthew Quinn

Watch Silent Witness on TV and online

Silent Witness series 25 currently airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 9PM on BBC One. The new series has six episodes.

As ever, you'll be able to watch online and catch up via BBC iPlayer.

A spoiler-filled tease for this week's episode (23 May) shares: "In Liverpool, following the launch of Sam Ryan’s new company, the health secretary is assassinated. Sam summons the Lyell team with a plea to help investigate, but Nikki is unsure whether she can trust Sam, who seems to know more than she’s revealing. Meanwhile, Jack and Nikki navigate their feelings for each other."

You can get past episodes on DVD here or stream via the BBC iPlayer here.