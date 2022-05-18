This England: First look at Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson in new Sky drama

Sky has revealed a first look at new drama This England, starring Kenneth Branagh as Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Originally announced as This Sceptred Isle, the new series will air later this year on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.

The drama is co-written (with Kieron Quirke) and directed by Michael Winterbottom and stars BAFTA and Academy Award-winner Kenneth Branagh in the role of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

While a release date is to be announced, you can watch a first look trailer below!

A teaser shares: "The series, based on Boris Johnson’s tumultuous first months as UK Prime Minister, traces the impact on Britain of the first wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. The drama takes us inside the halls of power, as Johnson (Branagh) grapples with Covid-19, Brexit, and a controversial personal and political life.

"The events in government are interwoven with stories from around the UK, from the experts and scientists racing against time to understand the virus; the doctors, nurses and care-home workers on the frontline working tirelessly and heroically to contain and overcome it; and ordinary people whose lives were thrown into turmoil."

Speaking about the series, Michael Winterbottom said: “The first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic will be remembered forever. A time when the country came together to battle an invisible enemy.

"A time when people were more aware than ever of the importance of community. Our series weaves together countless true stories - from Boris Johnson in Number 10 to front line workers around the country - chronicling the efforts of scientists, doctors, care home workers and policy makers to protect us from the virus”.

This England will air on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW later this year.

