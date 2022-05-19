How to be on Embarrassing Bodies: Applications open for E4 series

Embarrassing Bodies is back for a new series - here's how to apply to be on the show!

Originally running on Channel 4 for eight series from 2007-2015, Embarrassing Bodies has returned with a rebooted show airing on E4.

A line of Doctors will be on hand to help examine, explain, and hopefully provide treatment solutions for the patients’ ‘medical mysteries’, all whilst helping to destigmatise many common conditions that often go ignored or untreated.

Applications to be on the series are open now.

Apply to be on Embarrassing Bodies

Channel 4 ask: "Is Dr Google your best friend? Are you worried about a health condition that you don’t want to see your GP about?

"It could be bad skin that makes you miserable, excess hair where you don’t want it, a funny odour that you aren’t sure is normal…

"Maybe there’s a condition that you’ve been struggling with for years but have never had the right treatment for. No concern or issue is too small.

You can put yourself forward online here.

All about the new series!

Embarrassing Bodies returns on E4 from Thursday, 19 May at 9PM.

Doctors on the new series will be Dr Jane Leonard, Dr Anand Patel and Dr Tosin Ajayi -Sotubo

E4 share of the rebooted run: "In a new addition to the format, our Embarrassing Bodies doctors will also focus on major health and sexual health issues, with the help of some well-known celebrity voices.

"These famous faces will get involved through a series of stunts, with the aim of getting the people of Britain talking about these important topics.

"Away from the consultation room, there will be pop-up ‘confessional clinics’ in cities around the UK, providing patients with a safe space to ask our doctors the questions they’ve been too afraid to ask, or seek advice on the embarrassing conditions they may have hidden away."