Hold the Front Page: Josh Widdicombe and Nish Kumar venture into local news for Sky series

Josh Widdicombe and Nish Kumar will venture into local journalism for a new TV show.

In Hold The Front Page on Sky and NOW, the pair of comics will leap into the unique and often sensational world of local news, heading on a journey into the heart of grass roots Britain.

Advertisements

A teaser shares: "Sky’s new series will follow the highs and lows of Nish and Josh as they travel across the UK working for a different local newspaper each week, on a mission to find real local stories strong enough to make the front page.

"Their investigative journey around Britain will see them delve into local mysteries, take part in unusual events, cover the burning issues of the day and even involve themselves in the news or enlist a celebrity or two to help them out along the way.

"But with almost no journalistic experience the pair will have to rely on their quick wits and natural curiosity as they attempt to get to the heart of makes each town or village tick - digging up some extraordinary scoops. This will be an eye-opening look at some of Britain's amazing local communities through the lens of their local newspaper. What could possibly go wrong?"

Josh Widdicombe said: “I was forced to become a comedian after a period of being by far the worst journalist on the Guardian Sports Desk. Consequently, I’m delighted that Sky have given me the opportunity to prove once and for all that I 100% made the right decision in leaving this noble trade.

"Most of all I’m delighted they have paired me with one of the only people I know who has less chance of doing well in a proper important job.”

Hold the Front Page will air on Sky and NOW with a start date to be confirmed.