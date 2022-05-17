The Greatest Snowman to return to Channel 4 for second series

The Greatest Snowman will return to Channel 4 this Christmas for a brand new series.

The Greatest Snowman sees a line up of famous faces competing in an epic snow building competition.

Sue Perkins will reprise her role as host as a new intake of celebrities travel to a snowy mountain top to have their creativity challenged.

Channel 4 share: "Supported by a crew of seasoned sculptors, engineers, and snow builders these stars will have to design and create some of the most extraordinary snow creations ever seen on TV.

"The creations will again be judged on form and artistry by Swedish sculpting sisters Sara and Emilie Steele and renowned British artist and sculptor Taslim Martin.

"Competition alumni Laurence Llewellyn Bowen will also be on hand to offer artistic tips and advice to the famous competitors as they chip, carve and saw their way through tonnes of snow and giant blocks of ice to create awesome, but temporary, masterpieces."

A one-off special last year averaged almost 2 million viewers and featured TV presenter Cherry Healey and Bake Off star Liam Charles, comedian Johnny Vegas and Love Island star Dani Dyer alongside designer Laurence Llewellyn Bowen.

You can watch the first special online now via All 4 player here.