Katherine Ryan and Romesh Ranganathan are to star in a new Sky comedy series.

The pair will star as a couple whose desperation for a baby ends in a downward spiral into the criminal underworld.

A teaser reveals: "Allison (Katherine Ryan) and Deacon (Romesh Ranganathan) are desperate for a baby, but they’ve run out of money to fund any more IVF treatment. So they decide to ‘borrow’ the £50k they need from their filthy rich boss Alfie, who they discover is illegally creaming off money from the company. And it works!

"Except that, on a whim, Deacon secretly adds an extra nought to the transfer, and actually steals half a million quid.

"Also, Allison is secretly starting to doubt whether she wants a baby after all. Their web of lies kicks off a downward spiral into the criminal underworld of suburban Britain, and pushes them, and their plans for their future together, to the limit.

"Romantic Getaway is a six-part, modern Bonnie and Clyde story mixing classic romantic comedy moments with high octane, thrilling set-pieces and stars two of Britain’s most loved comedy talents, Romesh Ranganathan and Katherine Ryan."

The new series will air on Sky and NOW and is one of a raft of new series and renewals announced this week including new Sheridan Smith comedy Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything and a second series of I Hate Suzie.

Zai Bennett, Managing Director, Content Sky UK and Ireland, commented: “Great stories have the power to help us connect with each other, and at its best entertainment isn’t something we watch, it’s something we feel and experience.

"That’s why we’re creating and investing in world-class original storytelling to give our customers even more of their favourite shows and films than ever before.

“We’re delighted to be working with some of the best UK and international talent, both on and off screen, to bring these stories to life. “