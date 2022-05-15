SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 came to a dramatic end tonight as the remaining recruits fought to the finish.

This evening (Sunday, 15 May) revealed who had got what it takes to pass this condensed version of SAS selection.

Following the show's first ever all female final, two contestants came out on top.

Chief Instructor Rudy Reyes announced that that Shylla and Paige had passed the selection course, deep in the Jordanian desert.

Rudy said: “What you need to pass this course - the strength, grit, resilience and the spirit to drive on, you have all excelled..”

He added that Paige and Shylla “could fall in with us on operation and win the day…in the beginning you may look at a recruit and on the surface they seem to not possess the attributes of leadership, the strength.

"It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog. It all comes down to an undying passion to be the best.”

Following the final, Paige reacted: "I cannot believe it. I literally feel amazing for it."

She shared of her experience: "Selection was absolutely disgusting but after every task, you felt like a sense of achievement and that you had developed way more than you ever could. There were two main points for me - the massive sand dune, because at that point, you had to focus on yourself a lot.

"And then there was obviously interrogation, which was absolutely horrific. You’re sat with your own mind a lot going in circles knowing that you could just leave at any point, depending on whether you wanted it that much or not. And I did.

Paige added: "I did selection because I knew there was some kind of mental resilience within me and I didn't know how to channel that or how much was there that I could push further and further forward. And with that obviously developing and becoming better and believing in myself more and mainly as well, show my children that anything can be achieved as well."

Shylla said of passing selection: "It’s difficult to put into words, as it hasn’t sunk in yet. I feel proud and amazing that I've got this far. I got to the end, the very end, which is incredible. And I never thought I'd get that far."

She added: "To reach the final with three other women and for there to be four women left on the final day felt amazing. It shows other women that it doesn't matter how strong you are or if you're up against a man, you can still push through and actually accomplish something and come out stronger than you actually believe you are.

"Obviously a lot of us would have thought ‘we're never going to beat this guy. Look, how strong he is, how fast he is?’ But we all pushed through, we all helped each other, encouraged each other.

"Four women in the final is incredible. It's amazing. It's like it's an achievement in itself."

SAS: Who Dares Wins airs on Channel 4. You can catch up with the latest series on All 4.