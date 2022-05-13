Nadiya Hussain to host new BBC Two cooking series

Nadiya Hussain is to front a brand new cookery TV show on the BBC.

The Bake Off star will host Nadia’s Everyday Baking which will air across six episodes on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Advertisements

The BBC says the series "challenges the idea that baking is time consuming or only for special occasions, with a series packed full of fun, delicious and faff-free recipes."

A teaser shares: "Nadiya will show us some of her favourite dishes that let the oven take the strain any day of the week with recipes that are as aspirational as they are easy, fun and mouthwatering, with plenty of Nadiya’s trademark hacks, cheats and tricks thrown in.

"Across six episodes, each with a different theme Nadiya will show audiences how to make a range of stunning recipes, from afternoon teas and weekend breakfasts to delicious family roasts and speedy bakes.

"The series will also meet skilled and passionate bakers across Britain, who’ll share their own favourite recipes - proving that baking every day, for both sweet and savoury treats, is not just simple and achievable but a pleasure."

Host Nadiya Hussain said: "Baking is definitely for every day of the year! The oven is an amazing bit of kit to take the pressure off and I am really excited to be sharing some super delicious, super easy and super accessible bakes with BBC Two viewers.”

Katy Fryer, Executive Producer for Wall To Wall Media, commented: "We're so delighted to be working with Nadiya again on another timely series. Baking is Nadiya's first love and she'll be sharing brand new recipes that turn ordinary, everyday bakes into extraordinary treats."

Advertisements

Patrick McMahon, Commissioning Editor at BBC, added: "Watching Nadiya bake is always such a treat for viewers. We’re overjoyed to welcome her back with another batch of mouthwatering, stress-free recipes that prove anyone can bake, all that’s needed is an oven."

Nadiya Everyday Baking will come to BBC Two and iPlayer.