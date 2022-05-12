Detectorists will return for a brand new one-off special.

First airing on BBC Four in October 2014, the show ran for three series plus a Christmas special, last seen on TV in 2017.

Advertisements

After a five year absence, the triple BAFTA winning comedy will be back later this year for a one-off 75 minute special.

A warm, funny, honey dripped drama Detectorists follows the travails of two metal detecting hobbyists, Lance and Andy, as they negotiate the beautiful gentle rhythms of the English countryside.

Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones will both reprise their roles as Lance and And respectively.

The special will bring viewers up to date with the lives of the pair and the Danebury Metal Detecting Club.

Mackenzie Crook, who also wrote and directed the comedy, said: “It was 2017 when we were last in Danebury and I miss my old friends in the DMDC.

"I’ve had a story percolating for a while and I thought it was worth getting Lance, Andy and the rest of the band back together for. The affection expressed for Detectorists over the years has been incredible and I hope fans of the show will enjoy this new, extended episode.”

Further details including an air date is to be announced.

Advertisements

Producer Gill Isles added: "It’s absolutely thrilling to be spending the summer back in Danebury with Mackenzie and the team. There is so much love for the show that I can't wait for everyone to see what Mackenzie has in store in this next chapter.”

For now all past episodes are available online via BBC iPlayer here.

More on: BBC Detectorists TV