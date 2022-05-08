Antiques Roadshow tonight - George Cross hero and surprise movie memorabilia

Antiques Roadshow continues tonight (8 May 2022) on BBC One with its latest episode.

The new instalment is the second to come from the Woodhorn Museum .

Advertisements

In this evening's episode, The Roadshow returns to Woodhorn Museum in Northumberland, a former colliery that tells the story of coal mining and the miners’ way of life in the north east of England.

Mark Smith hears the moving story behind a George Cross medal awarded to a miner who helped rescue the victims of a pit disaster in 1947, and Fiona Bruce finds out how miners' lamps proved to be a vital piece of safety equipment.

Alexandra Aguilar admires a portrait of a woman in Japanese dress and asks the owner if she’d be prepared to sell her own grandmother, while Raj Bisram sees football memorabilia signed by local Ashington lads Jack and Bobby Charlton.

Andy McConnell can’t quite believe a young man with a passion for glass from the north east of England has spent thousands of pounds on two tiny firing glasses – but has it proved to be a shrewd investment?

Wayne Colquhoun is thrilled to see a quirky piece of local movie memorabilia, a car park sign that featured in the movie Get Carter, while Geordie expert Steven Moore challenges Fiona to put three beautifully embroidered quilts in order of value.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 8PM on BBC One tonight, 8 May 2022.

Advertisements

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

The current series - the 44th to air overall - continues Sunday nights throughout the Spring. Next weekend's episode will pay a visit to Portchester Castle in Hampshire.