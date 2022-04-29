DIY SOS start date revealed for new series as Nick Knowles returns to host

DIY SOS is back with a brand new series on BBC One with Nick Knowles returning as host.

Nick is back at the helm for six new episodes after Rhod Gilbert took charge for last year's one-off Children In Need special.

As always, the team will travel the length and breadth of the country, along with some amazing volunteers, trades, and local suppliers, to create life-changing transformations, designed to improve the lives of people that need it the most.

DIY SOS begins on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 at 8PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

A teaser for the new series shares: "Nick and the team transform the home of midwife Lindsey and her four children who were left with an uninhabitable house after the sudden and tragic death of husband Shaun, and they complete a build for Jordan, a remarkable teenager with cerebral palsy and epilepsy, who has raised huge sums of money for charity.

"The series also includes two incredible community builds in Southmead and Stoke which will serve hundreds of people of all age groups for years to come."

Nick Knowles, DIY SOS Presenter said: “I’m so excited we are bringing a series of brand new episodes to air which were filmed before, during and after the pandemic. You can expect the usual camaraderie with lots of emotion and laughter.

"So many people turned out to help communities and families in need despite their own challenges and suppliers have been so generous – It’s been really life affirming.

"DIY SOS has always been about helping each other which for me was also the story of lockdown, so this is a celebration of people’s fortitude and generosity.

"We live in a hugely generous society and it’s good to be reminded of that in amongst all the bad news we’ve all had to endure.”

Paolo Proto, Executive Producer for BBC Studios’ DIY SOS, added: “The last two years have been incredibly hard for the whole country which makes the selfless acts of the volunteers and trades that turn up and work on a DIY SOS build even more amazing.

"I’m immensely proud of the DIY SOS team and the wonderful communities who came together to create positive change.

"As always, people are at the heart of everything we do, so we’re really championing ordinary people doing extraordinary things across the UK.”

