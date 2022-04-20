Embarrassing Bodies returns with new series on E4

Embarrassing Bodies will be back on E4 with a brand new series.

Originally running for eight series from 2007-2015, Embarrassing Bodies will be rebooted on E4 with a brand-new line up of medical professionals.

The brand-new line of Doctors for the series will be, Dr Jane Leonard, Dr Anand Patel and Dr Tosin Ajayi -Sotubo, who will be on hand to help examine, explain, and hopefully provide treatment solutions for the patients’ ‘medical mysteries’, all whilst helping to destigmatise many common conditions that often go ignored or untreated.

E4 share: "In a new addition to the format, our Embarrassing Bodies doctors will also focus on major health and sexual health issues, with the help of some well-known celebrity voices.

"These famous faces will get involved through a series of stunts, with the aim of getting the people of Britain talking about these important topics.

"Away from the consultation room, there will be pop-up ‘confessional clinics’ in cities around the UK, providing patients with a safe space to ask our doctors the questions they’ve been too afraid to ask, or seek advice on the embarrassing conditions they may have hidden away."

Meet the new Embarrassing Bodies doctors

Dr Jane Leonard

Dr Jane is a fully qualified NHS GP and cosmetic doctor where she splits her time between both. Having also gained a first-class honours degree in anatomical sciences, she focused her studies on the anatomy of the face, head and neck. Jane splits her time between clinics in London, Liverpool, and Cheshire.

Dr Anand Patel

Dr Anand qualified in Medicine in 2000 from Kings College, London. He left medicine in 2004 to become a biology teacher and head of Sex Ed, before going back to medicine and qualifying as a GP in 2008. He now works as a GP in South London three days a week, where he treats everybody and every condition.

Dr Tosin Ajayi-Sotubo

Dr Tosin is a London based NHS and private GP with established experience working in both primary and secondary care with a special interest in public and women's health as well as preventative medical care.

Embarrassing Bodies will air on E4 later this year.