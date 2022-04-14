Michael McIntyre's Big Show to return to BBC One for new series

Michael McIntyre's Big Show is to return for a new series on BBC One!

The show, which first started as a one-off special, will be back for the first time since 2019.

Advertisements

Made by Hungry McBear and hosted by the Bafta Award-winning Michael McIntyre, the Saturday night variety series features celebrity guests, stand up comedy, musical performances, sketches and pranks on unsuspecting members of the public.

A teaser shares: "The new series will welcome back favourites such as the hilarious Send To All, Celebrity Midnight Gameshow AND the Unexpected Star Of The Show.

"Plus brand new audience surprises and a host of outstanding spanking brand new features."

The new six-part series, which will be recorded in front of a live audience at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane.

An air date is to be announced.

Michael McIntyre said: "Three long years of no Unexpected Stars, of me not getting my hands on a single celebrity’s mobile phone, of people sleeping soundly without fear of me sneaking into their bedrooms.

Advertisements

"Well the wait is over, the Big Show is back and we’ve used those three years to think of even bigger surprises and bigger laughs!"

Dan Baldwin, Managing Director Hungry McBear Media, added: "If you’ve missed seeing Gino D’Acampo in his pants at midnight, a firefighter singing Opera or Jamie Oliver texting everyone in his phone that he loves chicken nuggets - then you’re in for a real treat as Big Show’s returning!"

Alongside the new series of Big Show, Michael will also return with a third series of game show The Wheel.

Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment Commissioning, commented: "We’re delighted that Michael McIntyre is bringing not one but two shows back to BBC One.

Advertisements

"As always the Big Show will be full of big laughs, big surprises and so many memorable moments.

"And we can’t wait to see more celebrities getting into a spectacular spin on The Wheel!"