Grace air date confirmed for next episode of ITV crime drama

ITV has confirmed when the next episode of its hit drama Grace will be on TV.

The series stars John Simm as Brighton-based Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, adapted from bestselling author Peter James’ award winning novels.

Advertisements

After first debuting last year, a new feature-length episode has been confirmed to air on Sunday 24 April, 8PM.

Titled Looking Good Dead, it's the second episode and final instalment of the first series.

Alongside John Simm, the show co-stars Richie Campbell as DS Glenn Branson and Rakie Ayola as ACC Vosper.

Meanwhile ITV has already confirmed the show will return for an extended second series with filming underway in Brighton.

Series 2 of Grace features three brand new two-hour Grace films, entitled Not Dead Enough, Dead Man’s Footsteps and Dead Tomorrow.

The new series will see Arthur Darvill (World on Fire, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Broadchurch) guest star in the first film with Zoe Tapper (The One, Liar, Nightflyers) also joining the cast as recurring character, Cleo Morey, a mortuary technician, who takes a shine to Grace.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill commented: "We are delighted to be adapting more of Peter James’ wonderful novels. John Simm has brilliantly brought the much-loved Detective Superintendent Roy Grace to screen and there are many more cases for the audiences to enjoy."

Advertisements

John Simm said: "Everyone involved with Grace is very excited to be back in Brighton bringing the next three Peter James novels to the screen. Like the first two, they’ve been brilliantly adapted by Russell Lewis and we can’t wait to get started.”

For now you can watch the first episode of Grace online via the ITV Hub here.

More on: Grace ITV TV