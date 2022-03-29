Emma Willis: Delivering Babies to return in 2022 with brand new series

Emma Willis is to help deliver more babies in a third series of her hit TV show on W channel.

Emma Willis: Delivering Babies will be back for eight new episodes airing later in 2022.

The TV host will join the team at The Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow after two challenging years during the pandemic.

Emma Willis said: "I am so excited to be back!!

"I can't believe how long it's been since I worked a shift with the wonderful team at The Princess Alexandra Hospital.

"The staff are still very much on the frontline and, although there is a return to some sort of normality for many of us, I'm sure there will still be lots of challenges for us to work around whilst filming on the busy maternity unit."

A teaser of the new series shares: "After a three year gap caused by the pandemic, Emma is about to return to the frontline of the busy maternity unit and provide care and support to the many mums-to-be that head through their doors.

"Her colleagues have faced two challenging years during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring that they provide high quality care whilst keeping everyone safe.

"Emma will need some refresher training to bring her back up to speed on her duties as an MCA and, now that her pals Val and Nagmeh have retired, she'll have to make some new friends and show her bosses that she's got what it takes.

"As well as working on the ward, Emma will be experiencing what it's like to work in the community with home births, plus she'll learn more about one of the most difficult aspects that the maternity team deal with - providing support to expectant mothers and families who lose their babies."

Jes Wilkins, executive producer and chief creative officer from programme makers Firecracker Films, said: "We were two weeks away from filming this series in March 2020 when lockdown happened. It's very emotional that finally Emma will be getting her uniform on again for this much loved series.

"I just want to thank Emma, UKTV and everyone at the hospital for their patience over this uniquely challenging and frustrating period."

Emma Willis: Delivering Babies will return to W later this year. All episodes from previous series are now available on UKTV Play.

W is available on Freeview 25, Sky 132/827 (HD), Virgin 125/211 (HD), Freesat 156