Deadline is the new drama coming to Channel 5 - here's all you need to know.

The new four-part noir thriller stars James D’Arcy and Charlie Murphy as an investigative journalist and a woman accused of murdering her husband.

A teaser of the series shares: "When Natalie Varga stands accused of murdering her husband in cold blood, disgraced investigative journalist James Alden finds himself captivated by the case.

"When James interviews Natalie for his documentary, he finds himself falling in love with the very femme fatale he is supposed to be dispassionately profiling, committing him to a dangerous path where reality becomes increasingly hazy.

"With the court of public opinion ruling Natalie guilty until proven innocent, can James separate the truth from the fiction?"

Deadline air date

The new series will premiere on Channel 5 on Tuesday, 5 April at 9PM.

The series has four episodes which will continue nightly across the week with the final instalment on Friday, 8 April.

You'll also be able to watch online and catch up via My5.

Deadline cast

James D’Arcy (Agent Carter, Broadchurch) plays James Alden. With a youthful mistake from his past putting a stop to his career as an investigative journalist, James is on a quest for redemption, making him the perfect candidate to get to the bottom of Natalie Varga’s story.

Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders, Happy Valley) plays Natalie. After a traumatic childhood, Natalie escaped her roots to study at Cambridge University. Adept at shifting seamlessly from warm to aloof, from relatable to untouchable, Natalie has perfected the art of being elusive. But now the murder of her husband threatens to define her in a very concrete way.

Also on the cast is Indra Ové (Breeders, Unforgotten) as Barbara, a longstanding friend and former flame of James’.

Joining the ensemble are Brian Caspe (Jojo Rabbit, Doctor Who, Carnival Row, Hitman's Wife’s Bodyguard) and Anamaria Marinca (Tin Star, Temple).

Mike Benson, Executive Producer for producers Clapperboard TV, said: “We are really excited to be producing something with a nod to the neo-noirs of the 80s and early 90s.

With James, Charlie and Indra leading a fantastic cast - and some brilliant scripts packed with doubles crosses and duplicity – we are hoping we can do justice to the genre that has inspired us.”