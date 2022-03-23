Big Fat Quiz Of Everything 2022 air date and line up for new Channel 4 special

The Big Fat Quiz Of Everything is returning for 2022 on Channel 4 - when is it on TV and who's on the line up?

Fresh from the annual Big Fat Quiz Of The Year last December, The Big Fat Quiz Of Everything 2022 will see a new line up of guests posed questions about everything and anything, once again hosted by Jimmy Carr.

Big Fat Quiz Of Everything 2022 air date confirmed!

The one-off episode will air on Sunday, 3 April 2022 at 9PM on Channel 4.

You'll also be able to watch online and catch up via the All 4 player here.

Guests on the line up are Rob Beckett, Richard Ayoade, Rosie Jones, Roisin Conaty, Mawaan Rizwan and Joanne McNally.

They will go head to head to find out who knows the most about, well, everything! As always, Jimmy will be helped by Charles Dance, the children of Mitchell Brook Primary School and a whole host of celebrity question-setters.

A teaser from Channel 4 reads: "What's the hottest chilli? What does Ringo Starr not want you to do? How many varieties of Lynx deodorant can you name? And how does a dog defuse a bomb?

"All these questions and more will be answered in the biggest, fattest Big Fat Quiz ever."

The episode will follow The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2021 which made its TV premiere at Christmas.

Taking part for this year were Sarah Millican, James Acaster, Jonathan Ross, Judi Love, Guz Khan and Sara Pascoe.

The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year aired Boxing Day on Channel 4.

You can catch up and watch online now on Channel 4's All4 online catch up service now.

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year first broadcast in 2004 and has aired every Christmas on Channel 4 since.

Spin-off The Big Fat Quiz of Everything made its debut in 2016 with a series of four episodes. Since then one-off shows have aired yearly.

There have also been two The Big Fat Anniversary Quiz shows, celebrating Channel 4's 25th anniversary and the show's ten year anniversary.