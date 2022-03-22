Time to return for second series on BBC One with new cast set in female prison

Time will return to BBC One for a second series, it's been confirmed.

Time is a gripping prison drama written by Jimmy McGovern.

After its first outing last summer, the BBC has confirmed a new series is in the works.

While the first series starred Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, series two will feature a new cast and be set in an all-female prison. The series will once again have three episodes.

Further details, including cast and a release date, are to be announced.

For now, series one of Time is available to watch online via BBC iPlayer here.

A synopsis shares: "Mark Cobden is newly imprisoned, consumed by guilt for his crime, and way out of his depth in the volatile world of prison life. He meets Eric McNally, an excellent prison officer doing his best to protect those in his charge.

"However, when one of the most dangerous inmates identifies his weakness, Eric faces an impossible choice; between his principles and his family."

Alongside Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, the full cast of series one featured Siobhan Finneran, Sue Johnston, Hannah Walters, David Calder, Nadine Marshall, Michael Socha, Aneurin Barnard, Jack McMullen and James Nelson-Joyce

