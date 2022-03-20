The Fast and the Farmer-ish to return for second series on BBC Three

BBC Three's tractor racing series The Fast and the Farmer-ish is to return for a second outing.

Fronted by YouTube farming star Tom Pemberton, The Fast and the Farmer-ish sees tractor drivers from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland pushed to the limit as they take on spectacular challenges designed to test skill, nerve, creativity and teamwork.

In teams of three, young farmers and their tractors go head-to-head in a series of regional heats hoping to earn the opportunity to represent their nation in the final and become The Fast and The Farmer-ish Champions.

Following a successful debut series earlier this year, the BBC has announced a second series is on its way.

Tom Pemberton, Presenter, said: “I have absolutely loved being a part of this brilliant and original new series for BBC Three and meeting other young people across the UK that are as passionate about farming as I am has been amazing.

"After a cracking response to series one I am so excited we get to do it all again soon - bring on the madness!”

Applications to take part in the new series are open now.

"If you’re mad about your tractor, from the UK, and think you have what it takes to beat the competition, then apply now," encourage the BBC.

The closing date for application is 30 April 2022.

Filming and transmission details of the second series will be announced in due course.

The first series of The Fast and the Farmer-ish is available now to watch online on iPlayer.

