The Split 2022 start date confirmed for series 3 on BBC One

The Split is back for its third and final series in 2022 - when does it start on TV?

Set in the fast-paced, complex world of London’s high-end divorce circuit, The Split is an authentic, multi-layered, witty examination of modern marriage and the legacy of divorce.

Advertisements

The Split is now returning for its third and final series on BBC One soon - here's all you need to know!

When does The Split start?

Series 3of The Split will launch on Monday, 4 April 2022 at 9PM on BBC One.

All episodes will also be available on iPlayer from 4 April.

The Split Series one and two are available on BBC iPlayer to stream now.

The cast of series 3 of The Split will feature Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, Annabel Scholey, Fiona Button, Deborah Findlay, Damien Molony and Chukwudi Iwuji all reprising their roles.

A synopsis shares: "Following the messy lives of the three Defoe sisters, Hannah (Nicola Walker), Nina (Annabel Scholey) and Rose (Fiona Button) and their formidable mother Ruth (Deborah Findlay), Abi Morgan is set to conclude the trilogy with the most dramatic and heart-breaking series to date as we watch a divorce lawyer confronted by her very own divorce.

Advertisements

"Adding fuel to the fire, the catalyst to the breakdown of Hannah and Nathan’s marriage, Christie (Barry Atsma), will also return to the final series, which sees Hannah and Nathan’s formerly rock-solid marriage unravel as they try to come to an amicable separation agreement.

"As Hannah and Nathan begin to divide up their twenty years together, Hannah faces what she is about to lose and a shocking revelation dramatically changes the stakes. As the battlelines are redrawn, we wonder if their dream of achieving the “good divorce” is even possible.

"Will they find a path through the wreckage, or is The Split simply too deep to repair?"

Created and written by Abi Morgan, The Split is produced by SISTER in association with Little Chick for BBC One and BBC America.

Advertisements

The Split series one and two are available on BBC iPlayer to stream now.

In the US, The Split, Series 3 will air on BBC America and be available to stream on AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now, which also has the first two seasons available now to watch anytime.