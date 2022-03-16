Lesley Sharp leads the cast as DI Hannah Laing in new Channel 4 drama, Before We Die.

Channel 4 drama Before We Die will return for a second series, it's been announced.

The series is based on the hit Swedish show of the same name and set in Bristol.

Series 2 will see Lesley Sharp (Scott & Bailey, Three Girls) return to head up the cast as detective Hannah Laing, who joins forces with maverick detective Billy Murdoch, played by Vincent Regan (Troy, 300) in a desperate bid to protect her son Christian, played by Patrick Gibson (The OA, Guerrilla).

The next instalment will not follow the same storyline of the original Swedish series, but will see Hannah pitched directly against Dubravka, played by Kazia Pelka (World's End, Casualty) the matriarch at the head of the Mimica Croatian crime family.

Channel 4 Head of Drama Caroline Hollick, who commissioned the series, said: “I’m delighted to welcome back this gripping crime thriller to the channel.

"Series one struck a chord with audiences, with over 12 million viewers tuned into the show on All 4 - from the edge of their seats. I can’t wait for audiences to enter back into this world - with more surprises, twists and turns in store and I’m delighted to have Lesley Sharp back at the helm playing the formidable Hannah Laing, along with the rest of our brilliant cast.”

Lesley Sharp who plays Hannah Laing added: “To take part in a story that has a complex, ambivalent, older female character at the centre of its beating heart is a privilege. I am excited and honoured to be part of this collaborative, creative team. Viva Hannah! Viva Channel4! Viva Eagle Eye! Here’s to the next chapter of Before We Die.”

Jo McGrath, Executive Producer and CCO of Eagle Eye Drama, commented: “Before We Die proved to be an irresistible boxset sensation for UK audiences and the second season will return with more fast paced action sequences and plenty more dramatic plot twists.

"So very rarely at the centre of crime thrillers, women this time round will be pulling all the strings, leading to a breath-taking climax to the series.”

You can watch series 1 of Before We Die on All 4 here.