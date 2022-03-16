Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen to star in new BBC One drama Best Interests

Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen are to star in new BBC One drama Best Interests.

The new four-part series comes from Bafta-winning writer Jack Thorne (Help, His Dark Materials, The Virtues)

Advertisements

A teaser for the fictional story shares: "This is a story of a family driven apart by having to make choices no parent would ever want to make. Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe, Together) and Michael Sheen (Good Omens, Quiz) play married couple Nicci and Andrew, they have two daughters: Katie played by Alison Oliver (Conversations With Friends) and Marnie played by Niamh Moriarty (Jack Thorne’s A Christmas Carol).

"Marnie has a life-threatening condition. The doctors believe it is in her best interests to be allowed to die, but her loving family disagree. And so begins a fight that will take them through every stage of a legal process, as they struggle to contemplate this huge decision. Who decides? And in whose best interests will it be?"

Additional cast include Noma Dumezweni (The Undoing) as Samantha, Chizzy Akudolu (Holby City) as Mercy, Des McAleer (Hope Street) as Eddie, Mat Fraser (His Dark Materials) as Greg, Gary Beadle (Grantchester) as Frank, Jack Morris (Strike) as Tom, Pippa Haywood (Bodyguard) as Judge Spottiswood, Shane Zaza (Happy Valley) as Fred, Lucian Msamati (Gangs Of London) as Derek and Lisa McGrillis (Mum) as Brenda.

Filming is currently underway in London to air in 2023 on BBC One and iPlayer.

Sharon Horgan said: "Best Interest broke me when I first read the script and then again after talking with Jack about it. Covid seems to have shone a closer light on the desperate inequalities that exist for our disabled community so this felt very timely.

"It’s a big subject but it’s in Jack Thorne and Michael Keillor’s safe hands. I’m thrilled to be working on this story with a super talented cast, the wonderful Michael Sheen and Noma Dumezweni, and my gorgeous daughters; Alison Oliver and Niamh Moriarty."

Michael Sheen added: “Jack Thorne is such an extraordinary writer and he has approached this incredibly important and urgent subject with humanity, honesty and humour. I feel very fortunate to be part of this production and to work with the brilliant Sharon Horgan and some of the most talented actors around.”

Advertisements

Jack Thorne commented: “Best Interests cases are both compelling and revealing. Our country has a very troubled relationship with disability and these cases put a spotlight on that. But our drama is first and foremost a love story and it needs incredible actors to bring it to life.

"Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen lead a company of ridiculous talents that pull you into the most interesting of places. I'm so grateful to be working with them, Chapter One, Michael Keillor and a very brilliant crew.”

More on: BBC TV