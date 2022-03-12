Stephen Mulhern has revealed why he's been missing from Saturday Night Takeaway.

The TV host regular appears alongside Ant & Dec on the ITV series but hasn't been on the show since the first episode this year.

In a post to fans on social media, Stephen revealed he been forced to miss filming due to 'doctor's orders'.

He posted: "Hello all, Sorry I’ve been quiet on here recently and thank you for all your lovely messages. I’ve had some time off and been resting up on doctors orders.

"I’m on the mend, I’m happy to say, and looking forward to getting back to work soon. In the meantime I’ll put my feet up and watch Saturday Night Takeaway tonight with the rest of you lot.

"Please don’t miss me too much! Lots of love, Stephen. X"

On tonight's episode of Saturday Night Takeaway, the guest announcer is Richard E Grant as Jordan North, Fleur East and Andi Peters help Ant & Dec with huge live surprises for the studio audience and viewers at home.

SNT at the Movies returns for the first time this series and there's an End Of The Show Show with Sam Fender

This week also sees the latest episode of Polter Guys in which Ant & Dec become ghost busters.

The new adventure will include many celebrity cameos including Rob Delaney, Jo Brand, Kadeena Cox, Tom Allen, Fred Siriex and Roman Kemp.

Elsewhere in the series, Undercover and I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear will both return with some of the biggest celebrities taking part including Jeremy Clarkson and Oti Mabuse.

Viewer favourites On Air Dares and Singalong Live are both back along with a brand new studio game with kids called Kiddi-eoke.

Saturday Night Takeaway airs on Saturday at 7PM on ITV.

You can catch up and watch episodes online via ITV Hub here.